BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all grocery stores in the state to limit the number of people inside to 40 percent of capacity due to coronavirus concerns.
Baker issued the order Tuesday night. Stores with a maximum occupancy of 25 people or less are exempt from the requirement.
The order is designed “to provide for in-store social distancing while preserving sufficient access for the public to supplies of food and necessities.”
To comply with the order, grocery store staff must monitor the number of people entering and exiting stores. The occupant count includes customers and employees.
Staff must also monitor social distancing in lines outside of stores, and if security concerns come up, stores are asked to consult with police.
Baker’s order also encourages grocery stores to communicate with customers through signs and public service announcements.