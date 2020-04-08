CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 788 Wednesday after 41 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Five additional deaths were announced, bringing the state’s total death toll to 18.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those where information is complete, 1 is a female younger than 18, 46% are women and 51% are men. Thirteen of the new cases reside in Rockingham County; Hillsborough County, except for Manchester and Nashua, had seven new cases; Merrimack County had four; Carroll County had four; Grafton County had two; Strafford County had two; Cheshire County had one case; the city of Nashua had two, the city of Manchester had six.
Seventeen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Ten of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 118 patients, or 15% of cases, have been hospitalized.
The deaths were three men and two women all 60 years old or older. Four were residents of Hillsborough County and one was from Merrimack County.