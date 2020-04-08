BOSTON (CBS) — The images of doctors and nurses frantically fighting an invisible enemy will likely be burned into our collective memory. We’ll never forget the rest of us venturing out from our homes only sporadically, and even then, with masks covering our noses and mouths.
Psychologists say it’s taking an emotional toll. “This is an extremely stressful time. Personally, the most stressful in my fife time,” says Dr. Michael Goldberg, who heads Child and Family Psychological Services.
The doctor says it’s essential for us all to reach out to family and friends. “I think it’s important for people to be communicating with other people about the reactions that they’re having, about the fears they have, worries they have.”
And if you need to reach out to a therapist, Dr. Goldberg says it’s easier than ever with tele-counseling, and that it’s very useful.
“We have a stronger focus on our faces on our facial expressions. The research has shown the effectiveness is equal,” he said.
The doctor advises not to wait until this crisis is over if you have mental health issues. The sooner the better.