HOLYOKE (CBS) – The Attorney General’s office will investigate the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after 25 veterans have died, many of whom tested positive for coronavirus.
“Our office is launching an investigation into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to find out went wrong at this facility and determine if legal action is warranted. My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones under these tragic circumstances,” Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday.
— Maura Healey (@MassAGO) April 8, 2020
Of the 25 veterans who died, 18 tested positive for COVID-19 and three more are still awaiting results. In total, 65 veterans and 67 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has blamed overcrowding and a lack of proper patient isolation for the deaths.
The superintendent of the facility, Bennett Walsh, was placed on administrative leave, and the state implemented an on-site clinical command team to respond to the outbreak. Last week, the state hired Attorney Mark Pearlstein to conduct an independent investigation of the facility.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the office’s investigation is separate from that of Pearlstein, who was hired by the Baker Administration to investigate what led to these deaths, along with management and organizational oversight at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in response to the COVID-19 crisis.