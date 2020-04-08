PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — JetBlue is consolidating its service as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the airline industry. Starting on April 15, JetBlue will suspend flights to Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport until June 10.
Boston’s Logan Airport, which typically has 180 daily JetBlue departures, will only have about 28 per day in April.
.@jetblue temporarily suspends flying at several airports to consolidate service in those cities. Effective 4/15-6/10. Will seek a DOT exemption to temporarily halt flying at other airports where they operate a few flights & current demand does not support service. pic.twitter.com/Y0eAyFt08w
— Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) April 8, 2020
CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports that JetBlue will seek an exemption from the federal government to temporarily stop flying out of other airports where they only operate a few flights.
JetBlue, United, American and Delta have all applied for a share of $25 billion in federal grants to cover airline payrolls over the next 6 months, the Associated Press reports.
Also in Boston, Delta will reportedly give passengers snack bags with water and a sanitizing wipe at the gate to reduce the amount of contact with flight attendants.