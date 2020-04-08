DERRY, NH (CBS) – A New Hampshire primary care group is now offering a service to treat patients directly from their cars.
Car-side care was launched by DMC Primary Care in Derry and can help patients who need more medical care than telemedicine can offer.
“It’s critically important to stay out of the emergency room and urgent care at this point in time. And by providing this service to our patients we’ve allowed them to hopefully avoid those areas,” DMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Waszkowski said.
To keep themselves and others safe during the COVID-19 Pandemic, DMC healthcare workers wear gowns, face shields and masks.
The care varies from infant checks to immunizations and chest x-rays.
“Put sutures in multiple places in our patients. We’ve actually been able to assess rashes and skin lesions,” Waszkowski said.
DMC is also set up to test its patients for COVID-19 in a separate location.