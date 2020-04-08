FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — TJX announced it will temporarily furlough most of its workers after this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Framingham-based company shut down its stores and websites last month because of the crisis.
The TJX brand includes TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra. According to Reuters, TJX has about 286,000 employees.
The shutdowns have forced the company to make “some difficult decisions in the near term,” CEO Ernie Herrman said in a statement.
“We have provided ongoing pay and benefits to our Associates impacted by these closures and we will continue to pay all Associates in the U.S. and Canada through the week ending April 11th ,” Herrman said.
“Following this pay cycle, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily furlough the majority of our hourly Store and Distribution Center Associates in the U.S. and Canada. For eligible, impacted Associates, TJX existing benefits, including health care coverage, will continue during the temporary furlough at no cost to these Associates.”
Herrman said they’re “making every effort to prepare for re-openings, as soon as we believe we can operate safely in the communities we serve.”