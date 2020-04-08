



BOSTON (CBS) — Coronavirus concerns have caused the Boston Pops Orchestra to cancel its 2020 spring season. Decisions about this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and the 2020 summer Tanglewood season will be made in the next several weeks.

The orchestra’s season was supposed to take place May 16 to June 13.

The orchestra said in a statement Wednesday: “As one of Boston’s most treasured cultural experiences—the Boston Pops, under the inimitable leadership of Keith Lockhart, looks forward to a brighter time when it can bring the joy and inspiration of its music-making back into the lives of music lovers from our wonderful city of Boston and visitors from far and wide. Until then, we wish everyone the very best—especially those suffering directly with the virus and their caretakers—as we all do our parts to counter the effects of the coronavirus and return soon to the vibrant life of our city, our country, and the world.”

The orchestra is asking ticket-holders to consider donating their tickets back to the orchestra and receiving a receipt for a tax-deductible donation equal to the total ticket value. The orchestra is also offering a credit towards a future performance or a refund. Its customer service department can be reached at at customerservice@bso.org or 617-266-1200.

This is the second time ever that the orchestra has had to cancel and entire season of performances in its 135 years. The first time was in 1890 when the managers of the orchestra were unable to maintain a liquor license, according to a news release.