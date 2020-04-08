SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — A local supermarket chain is giving its “retail heroes” a break. Big Y will close Easter Sunday, April 12, and Monday, April 13, allowing store workers who have been on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus to rest.
“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” CEO Charles D’Amour said in a statement. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them much-needed rest.”
All stores will be restocked and cleaned before reopening on Tuesday, April 14. Store hours will stay the same with the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour reserved for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
Springfield-based Big Y said all stores now have social distancing markers and plexiglass shields for cashiers, and workers are being encouraged to wear masks.