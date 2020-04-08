ARLINGTON (CBS) — Sgt. Mary Foley‘s funeral procession moved slowly down Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington Wednesday. The coronavirus prevented her from having a full military funeral, but her community made the best of it.
“She loved the Air Force. Every time I talked to her we shared military stories. She was always proud of her service,” said Jeff Chunglo, Arlington Veterans’ Services Director.
Chunglo was a friend of Foley’s. He organized the procession because Foley had no living relatives. The town asked for help celebrating the life of the Korean and Vietnam Wars veteran who died at age 93.
“She had a very difficult childhood. Her father left prior to her birth and her mother passed away during child birth,” he said.
Adopted by her grandparents, Foley would later enlist in the Air Force, serving for 13 years and ending with the rank of staff sergeant.
The process took the place of a full military funeral, which is now banned because of the coronavirus crisis. That means there’s no playing of Taps, no flag folding or other formalities.
But for those who were there while social distancing, that made the procession that much more meaningful.
“It’s heartbreaking to say the very least,” said community member Bernadette Cleary. “Knowing she didn’t have family to be with her today, it brings the community together.”
Foley did not die from a coronavirus-related illness, and a proper military funeral is planned to happen once the crisis passes.