ARLINGTON (CBS) — The town of Arlington is asking the public for help to honor a 93-year-old Arlington veteran who died Saturday. Air Force veteran Mary Foley is unable to have military funeral honors because of coronavirus restrictions.
Foley, who served during the Korean and Vietnam wars, does not have any living family. Local residents are asked to line Mass Ave. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., while following social distancing guidelines.
Arlington fire and police will participate in the procession from DeVito Funeral Home to Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.
Foley had been selected as the 2020 Military Grand Marshal for Arlingotn’s Patriot Day Parade but the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.