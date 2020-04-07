BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Julian Edelman led a virtual workout for everyone cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. His former partner in crime (or rather, his buddy in blue) is doing the same Wednesday night.
Former Patriots and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola is set to lead a Planet Fitness “Home Work-In” on the gym’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. If you can’t join the work-in live, it will be available on YouTube after the session ends.
Given Amendola’s “Death Wish Danny” nickname during his time in New England, the workout has the potential to get a little aggressive. But the 20-minute virtual class doesn’t require any equipment, so it shouldn’t be too bad for even the most novice of exercisers. And it will give fans who still long for the days of No. 80 catching passes for the Patriots another chance to see the former New England fan-favorite in action — albeit away from the football field.