CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 747 Tuesday after 32 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Four additional deaths were announced, bringing the state’s total death toll to 13.
The new cases include 53% are women and 47% are men. Eight of the new cases reside in Rockingham County. Hillsborough County, except for Manchester and Nashua, had six new cases, Merrimack County had four, Belknap County had three cases, the city of Nashua had three, the city of Manchester had seven. The residence of one case is unknown.
Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Three of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 108 patients, or 14% of cases, have been hospitalized.
The deaths were three men and one woman all 60 years old or older. Two were residents of Hillsborough County, one was from Chesire County, and another was from Rockingham County.