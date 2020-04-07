



METHUEN (CBS) –The devastation and disruption caused by the coronavirus have been met not only with thoughts and prayers, but with an outpouring of action. In Methuen, they’re showing what it means to be a neighbor.

“We recognized pretty quickly that there were going to be residents who needed some help,” said Methuen Mayor Neil Perry.

But how to find those residents and how to get them the help they need?

That’s the goal of a new organization, Methuen Cares, set up by the city’s mayor and a small army of volunteers. “In times of crisis like this, you see the best in a community. You see people really pulling together and that’s what this is,” said Perry.

Some of the volunteers are reaching out to elderly residents, phoning them to see if they’re alright and whether they need anything. Others are making sure people have enough groceries.

“We have six to eight volunteers there, socially distanced, that are collecting donations of food, shelf-stable items and are packing them to go out to families in the community that need them,” according to the mayor.

Methuen Cares is housed in a donated storefront at The Loop, a shopping center in the city. There, volunteers from Clear Path for Veterans New England are focused on taking care of those who have served, offering food and supplies to vets and their families.

“It feels good to give back. Being a veteran and being able to help another veteran, because those veterans helped us,” said Randy Carter from Clear Path for Veterans NE.

To do their work Methuen Cares is asking for donations of food, paper goods and money. They’re also collecting personal protective equipment for first responders.