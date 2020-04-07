SALEM, Mass. (CBS) – A Market Basket associate from the Salem store died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman said the woman last worked in the Massachusetts store on March 26.
Two other associates from the Salem store tested positive for coronavirus and have quarantined themselves.
“Although we are not able to share any details about our associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss,” said spokeswoman Justine Griffin. “We offer our support to her family and coworkers during this difficult time. We have made counseling services available to any colleagues or family members in need.”
Market Basket reported the woman’s death to public health officials. The store brought in a specialized cleaning crew to disinfect the store as a precaution.
