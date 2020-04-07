SEEKONK (CBS) – A courier with coronavirus samples crashed on Interstate 195 in Seekonk near the Rhode Island border Tuesday morning, dropping the samples on the highway, sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team.
Massachusetts State Police said a hazardous materials team determined the samples “were not compromised” and the container holding them was intact.
The courier, who was driving a Honda sedan, crashed on the westbound side of 195 at Exit 1 around 9 a.m.
Three lanes of the highway were shut down and the hazardous materials critical response team was called in.
State Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital because of “suspected exposure” to the samples. It’s not clear yet if she will be charged.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
How the heck did this happen? There is no road traffic to speak of anymore.