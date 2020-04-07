BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Pride will not be holding events, including its parade and festival, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization and the city announced Tuesday that it will celebrate its 50th anniversary in June of 2021 instead.
“I know this was a very hard decision to make and I know it’s very hard news to hear, but it’s the right decision. As we fight the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s safety and health is our top priority,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “To our LGBTQ community, we may not be able to celebrate Boston Pride 50th Anniversary this summer, but once we are able, we’ll have the biggest and strongest Pride to date.
In consideration of the health and safety of the community, Boston Pride has made the decision to postpone major Pride celebrations until June 2021. Please visit https://t.co/mSmvXmcQ0K for more information. pic.twitter.com/q16icJ8wRK
— Boston Pride (@bostonpride) April 7, 2020
Boston Pride said it is focused on supporting LGBTQ people at this time, especially youth, seniors and other vulnerable members of the community.
“Our foremost concern is for the health, safety, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ community and allies. We cannot afford to put anyone at risk,” Boston Pride President Linda J. DeMarco said. “There will be time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Boston Pride and recognize not only the struggles that our community has faced over the years, but also celebrate our strength and resiliency which we all need during this difficult time.”
Next year’s Boston Pride Parade and festival will be on June 12.