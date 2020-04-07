BOSTON (CBS) — No matter which team Tom Brady joined this offseason, the legendary quarterback was going to look a bit strange in his new duds. The fact that he joined a Buccaneers team that was just weeks away from introducing new jerseys helped maintain the mystery for a few more weeks.

On Tuesday, though, the mystery was no more, as the Buccaneers rolled out their new jerseys for the 2020 season.

The “new” red and white jerseys look a lot like the “old” jerseys from the John Lynch/Jon Gruden days. The team also introduced a new dark third jersey.

(That video was shot before Chris Godwin gave up jersey No. 12 to Brady.)

“This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

As for fans hoping to see a return of the orange “creamsicle” jerseys, the Bucs said that NFL rules still ban teams from wearing different helmets during the year. The Buccaneers said that they “are hopeful that NFL rules regarding this matter will be altered to allow a second helmet color in the near future,” but a throwback look will not be coming in 2020.

For Brady, it will be the first time he ever takes an NFL field with anything other than a Flying Elvis on his helmet, while the new look overall will perhaps represent a culture shift in a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002.