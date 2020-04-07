BOSTON (CBS) – Another really nice Spring day is on the way. Morning temperatures will be on the chilly side, but once again it will be a mild day with temps in the 50s to low 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds around this afternoon. However, it will be dry and a great day to get outside once again.

Keep in mind, there is a slightly elevated fire risk inland. The combination of warm temps, low relative humidity, and a gusty west wind may lead to brush fires during this time of year with the lack of vegetation. Just be aware of any smoldering material, and keep an eye on your grill or fire pit.

One thing to keep in mind too, if you are an allergy sufferer, pollen levels will be high today, but we will find improvement as the risk of wet weather arrives mid to late week.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will quickly fall early tonight before clouds thicken overnight and rain moves in. There could be a few wet snowflakes across the higher terrain north and west, but most areas will see just rain. Temperatures will fall back into the low 40s to 30s north and west.

Before the wet weather arrives, you may still be able to get a good look at the Full Pink Moon, as it peaks at 10:35 PM tonight. While it won’t look pink (it is only called that because of the flowers that bloom this time of year) it will be bright. It is another Supermoon, and should be the brightest of the full moons of 2020. It will also be the culprit behind some of the highest tides of the month the next few days, which will need to be monitored as a few waves of low pressure and onshore winds will impact the area later this week.

UNSETTLED STRETCH

Wednesday will start off damp and cool. Expect to see periods of rain with just the slight chance of some wet snow across the higher terrain of northern and western Massachusetts. No impact is expected. As the first wave of low pressure passes through, a drying trend is expected by the afternoon and evening. It will remain cloudy and cool with temps in the 40s to low 50s.

The break doesn’t last long, as our next round of rain arrives on Thursday with a gusty onshore wind. You may even hear a rumble of thunder. We’ll keep an eye on the coastline, as some minor splashover and pockets of coastal flooding during the time of high tide are possible. The risk of showers may linger into Friday as well. While the main precipitation type will be rain in southern New England, this system will bring heavy, wet snow to parts of northern New England. There is a Winter Storm Watch in central and northern Maine for 5-10″ of snow from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

There looks to be some improvement heading into the weekend. While Saturday will be cooler, it does look like Easter will be mainly dry with increasing clouds and temps back into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday.