



BOSTON (CBS) — Bobby Orr has spent most of his life receiving applause and love from the people of Boston. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Orr is doing his best to replicate that appreciation, specifically for the doctors, nurses and staff at Mass General Hospital.

“It strikes me that the word ‘hero’ is often used to describe athletes in our society, but in my eyes, YOU are the true heroes that I personally look up to and your are constantly on my mind,” Orr wrote. “This virus is no game, so we need real life heroes to step up and bring it under control. Thankfully, that is exactly what you are doing.”

Orr addressed his letter to “the physicians, nurses, technicians, custodians, administrators, supply handlers — everyone there who is contributing in these unprecedented times.” He said his own experience as a patient at Mass General gives him tremendous confidence during the hospital’s fight with COVID-19.

“The battle against COVID-19 could never be managed without your tireless dedication, and please know that the people you serve understand your commitment, and we do not take it for granted. This pandemic has yet [again] demonstrated what everyone at Mass General is made of as you go about your daily routines. You are not only saving lives at your wonderful facilities — you are also protecting so many more people beyond your hospital walls as a function of your best efforts,” Orr wrote. “To all of you, please … keep on fighting the good fight, and thank you so much for all you do.”

The 72-year-old Orr signed off his letter: “With great respect, Bobby Orr”