BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots won three Super Bowls and made two more during the 10 seasons of the 2010s. Unsurprisingly, Patriots players were not difficult to find on the NFL’s All-Decade Team.
Tom Brady was the unanimous selection at quarterback, while Rob Gronkowski and Stephen Gostkowski were other players on the team who spent the entire decade with the Patriots.
Other players on the All-Decade Team spent time with the Patriots during the 2010s, as well, including Logan Mankins, Chandler Jones, Darrelle Revis, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Antonio Brown (for one game). Of that group of Patriots, all but Brown, Mankins and Jones won a Super Bowl with New England. Brady, Gronkowski and Gostkowski each won three championships.
The head coaches for the All-Decade Team? Bill Belichick obviously earned one of the spots, while Seattle’s Pete Carroll earned the other.
Brady was one of just eight players to earn a unanimous vote on the squad, and Brady earned the rare achievement of making the All-Decade Team in both the 2000s and the 2010s.
“Brady, a sixth-round draft pick taken as the 199th selection in 2000, led the Patriots to 10 AFC Division East Division titles, five AFC Championships, and three Super Bowl victories,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s website noted. “He threw for 43,727 yards, 316 TDs, and just 80 INTs during the decade.
The vote was made by the 48-member selection committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The complete roster for the All-Decade Team is below.
2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER
OFFENSE
QB Tom Brady*
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Frank Gore
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB LeSean McCoy
RB Adrian Peterson*
WR Antonio Brown
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Calvin Johnson
WR Julio Jones
FLEX Darren Sproles
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Travis Kelce
OT Jason Peters
OT Tyron Smith
OT Joe Staley
OT Joe Thomas*
OG Jahri Evans
OG Logan Mankins
OG Zack Martin
OG Marshal Yanda*
C Alex Mack
C Maurkice Pouncey
DEFENSE
DE Calais Campbell
DE Cameron Jordan
DE Julius Peppers
DE J.J. Watt*
DT Geno Atkins
DT Fletcher Cox
DT Aaron Donald*
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Chandler Jones
LB Luke Kuechly
LB Khalil Mack
LB Von Miller*
LB Bobby Wagner
LB Patrick Willis
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Darrelle Revis
CB Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry
S Earl Thomas
S Eric Weddle
DB Chris Harris Jr.
DB Tyrann Mathieu
SPECIALISTS
P Johnny Hekker
P Shane Lechler
K Stephen Gostkowski
K Justin Tucker*
PR Tyreek Hill
PR Darren Sproles
KR Devin Hester
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
COACHES
Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll
* — unanimous selection