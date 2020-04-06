BOSTON (CBS) — Even for the novice golf fan, nothing beats the week of The Masters. The famous tournament at Augusta National was supposed to take over the sports world this week, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to postpone one of golf’s greatest events.

But we’ll hear Jim Nantz whisper sweet nothings and see a green jacket given out soon enough, as Masters officials have announced that they’re aiming for a makeup weekend of Nov. 9-15.

“In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus,” Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club said in a release. “Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials,” the statement continued. “Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.”

The 120th U.S. Open was also officially postponed on Monday, rescheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The tournament was originally scheduled for June 18-21.

“We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate health and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support. We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule.”

There may not be any golf to watch this weekend, but there are at least potential make-up dates that you can add to your calendar.