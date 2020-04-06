BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski has a trio of Super Bowl rings from his playing days with the Patriots. Now he can add another championship title to his resume.
The retired Patriots tight end and future football Hall of Famer was crowned WWE’s 24/7 champion at Wrestlemania 36 Sunday night. Gronk wasn’t technically in the event, serving as its host, but decided to get into the fracas when the melee came close to the broadcast booth.
Gronkowski jumped off a balcony between matches, taking down a group of wrestlers who were doing whatever it is wrestlers do. Gronkowski took them all down, pounced up and pinned his pal Mojo Rawley, snagging the 24/7 champion title from his buddy.
The fact he did so in a Zubaz-style suit made the feat slightly more impressive.
Gronk likely won’t be holding the title for very long, as the 24/7 championship changes hands pretty frequently across all of WWE’s platforms. And he isn’t the first non-wrestler to snag the crown, joining NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and Celtics center Enes Kanter as a title-holder.
Gronkowski has had no problems filling his time since retiring from the Patriots last offseason. His post-football resume includes CBD spokesperson/entrepreneur, an analyst for Fox’s NFL coverage, and most recently, a contestant on Fox’s The Masked Singer.