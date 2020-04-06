



BOSTON (CBS) –Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards are competitors on the court, but remain great friends away from the hardwood. And those great friends are dong great thing together, teaming up to help feed those who are having a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Tatum announced on his Instragram page that he will be donating $250,000 through his foundation to the Greater Boston Food Bank and the St. Louis Area food bank. Beal will also kick in $250,000 as part of their Share A Meal campaign.

“As this virus continues to spread, the future has never felt so unpredictable. And while I sincerely pray that everyone is staying safe, healthy and social distancing, the reality is this virus has negatively impacted our families, loved ones and communities in so many ways,” Tatum wrote in his post. “If you are able to help, I am asking my family, friends, fans and partners to follow the link in my bio to help make a difference in our communities during a very difficult time.

“I would especially like to thank all the frontline workers and volunteers who are working around the clock to keep all of us safe and healthy. Together…. we will make a difference,” he added.

Tatum and Beal both hail from St. Louis and went to the same high school. Beal, 26, has been extremely helpful to Tatum since the rising Celtics star came into the NBA and the two remain close. Beal may not have a great support system on the court with the Wizards, but he’s got a great teammate for charitable endeavors in Tatutm.