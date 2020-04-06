SALISBURY (CBS) – The Salisbury Board of Health ordered several popular restaurants to close because they were drawing too many customers that were not following coronavirus social distancing measures.
Salisbury Police said recent nice weather brought out a large number of people to the Broadway area.
“The businesses there tried to do their best, but customers and sightseers were not following the ‘social distancing’ guidelines that were set forth with the COVID-19 outbreak,” police wrote. “Due to this, the Board of Health ordered that all business (Tripoli, Christy’s and Swell Willies) close.”
The restaurants will reopen “when the Health Director feels that it is safe to do so.” Tripoli’s other locations outside of Salisbury remain open for takeout.
Police also closed Broadway to traffic.
“The main goal is to remain and stay healthy so we can all get back to ‘business as usual,'” police wrote, adding “#yourbeachpizzacanwait.”