BOSTON (CBS) — Tufts University is not the only place housing first responders and medical professionals while they work through the coronavirus pandemic.
Where to stay is now one less worry for social worker Larisa Goncharuk. “It is a huge relief,” she said.
Goncharuk works at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center. On top of her job, she worried about potentially bringing COVID-19 home to her family and was weighing where she could temporarily live.
Hebrew Rehab Center cares for more than 600 patients at facilities in Dedham and Roslindale. To keep employees physically and mentally healthy, the company is offering them free accommodations at the Residence Inn Marriott.
“Just to come here and knowing that I am safe and my family is safe,” said Goncharuk.
Hebrew Senior Life Health Care Services President Mary Moscato said, “It is so critical for us to have our frontline staff healthy.”
As Larissa heads up for a night of sleep before heading back to Hebrew Senior Life, the tears in her eyes reveal just how much the gesture means. “It makes me more relaxed [so I can] concentrate on my work,” said Goncharuk.