LEICESTER (CBS) — Police are looking for a woman who they say sprayed a Leicester Walmart cashier in the eyes with Lysol. The assault happened after she was told there was a limit on how many cans of the product customers could buy.
Lysol and other disinfectants have been in high demand as people try to protect themselves against the coronavirus. The incident happened March 27.
“The female suspect was informed by a cashier that there was a limit on the number of Lysol disinfectant cans that she was trying to purchase,” Leicester police said. “The female responded by spraying the cashier in the eyes with the Lysol requiring a response from EMS.”
The woman finished her purchase and left the store in what appears to have been an Uber, police said. Anyone with information can call police at 508-892-7010 ext. 2066.