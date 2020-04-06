Buccaneers Had A Corny Nickname For Tom Brady PursuitThe folks in charge of landing Tom Brady clearly took it quite seriously. So seriously, in fact, that they developed a code name for the pursuit.

Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE 24/7 Championship At Wrestlemania 36Rob Gronkowski has a trio of Super Bowl rings from his playing days with the Patriots. Now he can add another championship title to his resume.

Patriots Held A Videoconference Meeting With Quarterback James MorganThe Pats held a pre-draft meeting with quarterback James Morgan, who split his college career at Florida International and Bowling Green.

Dynasty Nearly Derailed: Patriots' Divisional Round Win Over Steve McNair's Titans In 2003Do you realize how close the Titans came to winning this game, thus throwing a stick in the spokes of a Patriots locomotive that was in the process of becoming the only team in the 21st century to win back-to-back Super Bowls? Do you?

Forgotten Patriots Playoff Games: A SeriesThe plan is to roll out one story per day.