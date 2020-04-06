MEDFORD (CBS) – More and more people are stepping up to cheer up their neighbors in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
In several local communities over the weekend the focus was making kids smile.
Barbara Winnett of Medford dressed up in an Elmo costume to cheer up her grandchildren. It went so well, she ended up visiting 15 homes in seven towns in four hours.
In Watertown, 3-year-old Talia Boris got an early surprise from the Easter Bunny.
Her aunt put on the bunny suit after hearing Talia and her neighbors were disappointed they wouldn’t be having much of an Easter next weekend because of the social distancing restrictions.
The Easter Bunny went house-to-house in Talia’s neighborhood passing out chocolates and other little gifts as a surprise.