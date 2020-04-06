



BOSTON (CBS) — Castle Island in South Boston was empty on a sunny spring Monday, one day after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced stricter regulations, like a recommended curfew and the closure of all sports facilities, to curfew the spread of coronavirus.

“The walk has been lonely usually I’m dipping and dodging,” said Shakenna Appleberry.

“It is a good thing. Hopefully, people will adhere to it so we all stay safe,” said Kathy O’Leary of Boston.

State Police were patrolling Southie’s waterfront, while blocked off parking measures seem to be keeping the crowds away. People who were out running or walking kept their distance.

“With the limitation of the parking and so on, it’s been a little less traffic but it’s actually a good thing and I think people are staying the six to eight feet apart,” said Terrance Stapleton.

Others found their own patch of grass to relax on and enjoy the nice day at parks all over Boston, parks which were mostly silent without the sounds of sports.

This city shutdown basketball courts soccer fields and other sports facilities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s something I didn’t want to do but we’re doing it we’re also going to be asking the police if they see large groups of people in the parks to go in and ask them to disperse and leave,” Walsh told WBZ-TV.

Starting Monday, Walsh also asked people to stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until May 4th. “A lot of people are still going out and kind of having a few people over their house at night. That really needs to stop that’s the fast way to spread the virus,” he said.

O’Leary added, “I think it’s excellent because at 9 o’clock at night, what are you going to do? You’re better off home in your house.”

Walsh also clarified that when he asked residents to exercise inside their homes, he meant the population that is more vulnerable to COVID-19.