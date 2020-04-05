Comments
MILFORD (CBS) — A police officer was injured after a shooting in Milford Sunday evening, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The officer was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center.
Sources also said the shooting happened on Glines Avenue.
Worcester County District Attorney Joesph Early confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred in Milford and said the investigation is ongoing.
State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Milford. The investigation is ongoing and we do not have any additional information to release at this time.
— Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) April 6, 2020
No other information is available at this time.