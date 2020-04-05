CBSN BostonWatch Now
MILFORD (CBS) — A police officer was injured after a shooting in Milford Sunday evening, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The officer was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center.

Sources also said the shooting happened on Glines Avenue.

Worcester County District Attorney Joesph Early confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred in Milford and said the investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

