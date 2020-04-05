



CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Maine and New Hampshire join the ranks of states approved for federal coronavirus disaster relief as New England’s death toll from the pandemic continues to climb.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the decision makes the state eligible for 75% federal reimbursement for much of its virus response.

Massachusetts’ disaster relief request was approved last week.

Nearly 550 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Seven people have died, and more than 80 have been hospitalized.

Federal officials have also approved Maine’s request for a major disaster declaration, Gov. Janet Mills announced Saturday.

The Democrat said the approval means that state agencies and municipalities will also be reimbursed for 75% of approved costs associated with their COVID-19 response.

The state’s other requests for disaster assistance that would help support child care, behavioral health, and legal services are still pending, Mills said.

State health officials confirmed Maine’s tenth death from the virus on Saturday.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said the latest victim is a man in his 70s from York County.

State officials also said they’ve confirmed 24 cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to more than 450 since the pandemic started.

