CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 669 Sunday after 48 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. A total of nine people have died from coronavirus in the state.
The new cases include 40% are women and 60% are men. Sixteen of the new cases reside in Rockingham County. Hillsborough County, except for than Manchester and Nashua, had seven new cases, Merrimack County had five, Strafford County had one, Carroll County had two, Cheshire County had one, the city of Nashua had six, the city of Manchester four. The residence of six cases is unknown.
Six of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 92 patients, or 14% of cases, have been hospitalized.
Sixteen of the new cases had no identified risk factors.