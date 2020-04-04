CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire health officials announced two more coronavirus deaths in the state on Saturday, two male residents of Hillsboro County over 60 years old.
There were also 81 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 621.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 55 percent being female and 46 percent being male. Of the new cases, 26 reside in Rockingham, six in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, four in Merrimack, four in Strafford, three in Belknap, three in Grafton, one Cheshire and one in Sullivan counties. There were 23 cases in Manchester and seven in Nashua.
So far 86 of the 621 people who tested positive have been hospitalized. Nine people have died.