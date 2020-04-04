Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan To Be Announced As Hall Of Famers In Unique Way SaturdayA unique Hall of Fame class will be announced Saturday in a unique way.

'It's Like A Modern Day Sparta, They Train These Kids Up To Be Fighters': Alzo Slade On Showtime's 'Vice' & Wrestling In RussiaThe VICE correspondent explains why Russia has become a hot bed for top flight wrestlers and mixed martial artists.

'This Year’s WrestleMania Most Important Of All-Time,' Says WWE Superstar Kofi KingstonWWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talks about competing in WrestleMania 36, which coronavirus forced to be pre-recorded without a live audience.

'There Simply May Not Be Enough Time' For NBA, NHL Seasons To Restart Amid Coronavirus Fears, Warns Sports EconomistWith the coronavirus pandemic continuing to worsen in the United States, the timeline may be disappearing for leagues looking to start back up again.

Rex Ryan Apologizes -- Sort Of -- For Calling Amari Cooper A 'Turd'The former head coach and defensive mastermind took some time on Friday to apologize for a comment he had made earlier about Amari Cooper. Ryan had referred to the Cowboys wide receiver as a "turd."