WORCESTER (CBS) – The CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care and his wife will donate their salaries to the system’s employees until the state of emergency in Massachusetts has lifted, the organization said Friday.
Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health Care, and Dr. Catherine Jones-Dickson and emergency medicine physician at Clinton Hospital said they would send their paychecks to the UMass Memorial Employee Assistance Support for Employees (EASE) Fund.
The fund provides assistance to employees unable to meet essential expenses. Eligible employees can apply for an EASE grant, which does not need to be paid back. The grants, the organization said, “are intended to address an emergency that is temporary, sudden and non-recurring.