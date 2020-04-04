Comments
KINGSTON (CBS) – A 65-year-old Duxbury man may face charges after he allegedly coughed and spit in the Stop & Shop in Kingston.
Police responded to the Summer Street store Saturday afternoon after the man allegedly began to fight with staff and witnesses.
Police said there is no reason to believe the man has coronavirus, but out of extreme caution, the man was transported to BID-Plymouth hospital for evaluation.
Police said the man may face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery and destruction of property (produce). He has also been banned from the Kingston Stop & Shop.
The Kingston Board of Health responded to Stop & Shop to ensure public safety