BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Symphony Orchestra fans will be able to stream one of their full concerts for free starting Sunday afternoon.
“Concert For Our City” was videotaped lived during a performance at Symphony Hall on February 16.
“The concert was part of a series of free BSO musical offerings in February during the time the orchestra would have been on an East Asia tour, February 6-16. The planned tour was canceled due to increasing concerns over the spread of COVID-19,” said the BSO.
The concert will be available online starting at 3 p.m. until May 20.
“One of my most fundamental beliefs is that music provides a lifeline to inspiration, reflection, power, and beauty that deeply touches us and opens us up to new realms of possibilities that can give us a pause from the distractions of the difficulties of the world at large. During these challenging times of social distancing and sickness due to COVID-19, I hope that the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Concert for Our City YouTube stream and the many wonderful offerings at bso.org/athome will bring some comfort and inspiration to music lovers in Boston, throughout the country, and around the world,” said a statement from Thomas Wilkins, BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement.
For more information about watching the concert, visit the BSO’s website.