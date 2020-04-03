BOSTON (CBS) — Have you ever watched or listened to a press conference or interview of Tom Brady and wished that the superstar quarterback was getting asked some better questions? Your wish will soon be coming true.
The former Patriots quarterback and current Buccaneers QB will be a guest on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, April 8. And based on his tweet, Brady is pretty excited to let loose with Howard.
Warm weather Tom let’s loose…let’s do this @HowardStern 🤣🤣 https://t.co/eVQUndYuTC
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 2, 2020
We’ll find out whether or not “Warm Weather Tom” is less buttoned-up than press conference Tom. Regardless of that, though, it ought to be a bit more provocative than those weekly chats with Jim Gray. And Stern is likely to ask those uncomfortable questions about Bill Belichick that most reporters are too scared to ask.
The 42-year-old Brady announced in mid-March that he’d be leaving the Patriots after spending 20 years with Belichick and Robert Kraft in Foxboro. News broke shortly thereafter that he’d be heading to Tampa Bay to continue his career at age 43 and beyond.
Brady reportedly moved in to Derek Jeter’s Davis Island mansion in Tampa this week, establishing some (temporary) roots for Warm Weather Tom and family.