Report: 'Not A Chance In Hell' Patriots Trade Julian EdelmanAccording to a new report, don't count on anything other than Edelman in a Patriots jersey in 2020.

Robert Kraft On Sending Medical Masks To New York: 'It's Time For Us To Rally Together'At a time like this, there is no Boston-New York rivalry.

Bills GM: Patriots Still The Team To Beat In AFC EastThe New England Patriots have had a stranglehold over the AFC East for the better part of two decades. Many are predicting that will end this year because of Tom Brady's departure, but Bills GM Brandon Beane wants everyone to pump the breaks.

Tom Brady Makes Buccaneers Super Bowl Goals Clear In Instagram PostThe Buccaneers are hoping that Tom Brady changes everything. And the quarterback appears to be equally as optimistic.

Al Horford Donates $500,000 Toward Coronavirus Relief Everywhere He's Played BasketballThere is a lot of debate about Al Horford the basketball player. But there is no debate about Al Horford the person. He is a solid dude all around.