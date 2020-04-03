



WINTRHOP (CBS) — Starting Monday night, some residents in Winthrop won’t be able to wash their hands. The Town says it is beginning a valve replacement project and plans to shut the water off.

Last month, the state ordered all non-essential work be halted, and advised people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19. This week, Winthrop notified residents that starting April 6, water service would be shut off during the night on several streets in town.

After a host of complaints, the Town revised the plan to lessen the impact. Water will be shut off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“I think it’s absolutely outrageous,” said Winthrop resident Buddy Felt. “As I plumber, I think it’s ridiculous that they’re trying to do this right now.”

Felt said the DPW may have to go into homes to flush the pipes, and that in the middle of a health crisis, there’s no reason to have workers going into people’s homes.

“They should simply stop the project right now and reschedule it to the summer,” said long-time Winthrop activist John Vitigliano. “Otherwise they’re gonna be putting lives at risk, including mine, by the way. I don’t want my water shut off in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.”

The town manager refused WBZ-TV’s request for an interview and said in a statement: “This critical…project was first discussed in 2013…I apologize there will be impacts, but we will keep construction workers safe and…help anyone who needs it.”

The Town acknowledged the concerns over COVID-19, said not everyone’s water would be shut off at the same time and that residents would get 48 hours notice.

“The timing could not be worse,” Vitigliano said. “It’s gross managerial incompetence on the part of the Town.”