WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Scott Schirmer, 42, is recovering from the coronavirus. The Wakefield man says his results came back positive for the virus after being tested last week.
“I’m not going to lie, it was definitely scary at first,” he said.
A week ago, Schirmer lost his sense of smell, and developed a fever and body aches.
“Energy is still pretty low and just a little bit of stuff in my chest going on,” he said. “But other than that, so much better than I was this time last week.”
Schirmer is sharing his story so people who are his age and younger take coronavirus seriously and prevent it from spreading.
“I was able to rationally think about it and then let people know that as long as you take care of yourself you can take care of it. You can definitely get on the other side of it,” he said.
Schirmer says he grateful for all the healthcare workers who have helped him, especially the team at the drive-through testing site he went to.
For now, he is staying hydrated and at home for a few more weeks until he’s back to 100% and is confident he’s symptom free.