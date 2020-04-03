



BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he is confident the state’s coronavirus testing capacity is getting large enough to effectively trace the virus. “We’re going to continue to expand opportunities for new testing capacity and new testing sites,” he said.

“We set a goal, about 10 days ago, to complete 3,500 tests a day. We’ve been consistently hitting or exceeding that goal, and yesterday reported almost 5,000 tests alone,” the governor said. “My guess is we will probably get over that number pretty soon.”

As of Thursday, over 56,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in Massachusetts. Up to 20 labs across the state have been processing tests.

“The other thing to remember about testing, generally, is there are a whole series of new technologies and new tools that are going to become part of the realm of the possible and the doable in the not too distant future,” Baker added.

As an example, he mentioned antibody tests. Chief Medical Officer of Partners In Health Dr. Joia Mukherjee elaborated: “Antibody tests, which were used in Korea, are a way to show if people have been exposed, if they have the immune response, if they’ve mounted an immune response.”

“With more information and more data, we may be able to get people back to work based on antibody tests. So I think the more we are able to look at the data, the more data we have, we can protect the vulnerable, we may be able to get the healthy back to work,” Mukherjee said. “Instead of just waiting — I think the problem of this ‘well is it too late?’ — well we could just wait. We could just wait until 60-80% of people are infected and maybe then, that level of immunity will start bending the curve down. I don’t want to wait that long and I don’t think it’s humane.”

She also said she has confidence in the state’s testing abilities. “What we need is political will, which we have from Governor Baker,” Mukherjee said.

The governor announced Friday a new testing site will open at Gillette Stadium over the weekend for first responders.