



BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-one residents at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have died, and 15 of those residents tested positive for the coronavirus, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders announced Friday. Two of the residents who died tested negative for the virus, three are pending tests and one death is unknown.

“We have now completed the testing of all veterans. Fifty-nine veterans tested positive and 160 have tested negative,” Sudders said during a press conference.

Sudders said that within the home, they have separated those who tested positive for the virus from those who tested negative. The state is also working with Holyoke Medical Center to create additional space for anyone who needs to be hospitalized and has added an infection control nurse to the home.

“Obviously from Sunday night, when we were informed about what happened in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, we immediately went into action to put in an interim management team, and to stabilize and understand what was happening,” she said.

The National Guard has also been stationed there to help with food and medical services.

Sudders said that, knowing older people were more at risk of complications from the coronavirus, the state has been taking action to limit visitations at nursing homes and have doctors working with the homes.

“We’ve put in place mobile testing for nursing homes specifically because we understood that for nursing homes to take residents from nursing homes to hospitals to be tested was not humane, compassionate, or good.”

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home which also had two coronavirus-related resident deaths is still reporting only two deaths.

“At Chelsea there was a very clear incident command center established in response to COVID-19,” Sudders said. “There were strong infection controls put in place; there is a strong team in place. When individuals were identified, anyone who was symptomatic was immediately quarantined.”