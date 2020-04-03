BOSTON (CBS) — Sam Adams is raising money to support restaurant employees across the country. The brewery helped start a “Restaurant Strong” fund with the Greg Hill Foundation to raise money for industry workers who may be out of a job due to the coronavirus crisis.
It started only in Massachusetts and brought in $500,000 in donations in just two weeks. The fund is now expanding to 20 states, including the rest of New England, and the brewery is donating $2 million to kick-start funds in each of them.
We’re excited to announce that we’re expanding our Restaurant Strong Fund to 19 more states around the country. THANK YOU to everyone who has already helped or donated. Together, we can support those in the restaurant industry who have been so impacted by closures. pic.twitter.com/FVj4kgN27A
— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 3, 2020
“We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s most memorable moments with us,” Sam Adams said in a statement.
Workers who apply and get approved for a grant will receive a $1,000 check. To qualify, recipients must have been working at least 30 hours a week and employed for three months or more at the same location.
Learn more at www.restaurantstrong.org