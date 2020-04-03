CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Two more people in New Hampshire have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. Confirmed positive cases in the state rose to 540 after 61 new cases were identified.
The people who died were a man and woman, both over 60 years old, who lived in Hillsborough County, the department said. Their deaths bring the state’s coronavirus-related death total to seven.
The new cases include 40 women and 21 men. Rockingham County had 20 new cases, Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua had 12, Belknap and Merrimack counties had three and Carroll, Cheshire, Coos,and Strafford counties had one. The city of Manchester had 11 and Nashua had eight. This is the first confirmed case in Coos County.
Seven of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness. So far, 80 cases, or 15% of the cases, have been hospitalized.
Twenty-one of the new cases were spread through community-based transmission. Most of the remaining cases have either travelled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.