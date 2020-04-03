BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking to do something to help all of the health care workers and other essential employees during the coronavirus pandemic – clap your hands Friday night.
“Clap Because We Care” has become a movement around the country and overseas and it’s coming to Massachusetts at 7 p.m.
People across the Commonwealth are asked to go their front steps or open a window at 7 and clap for about five minutes for anyone who has to work out in the public during the crisis and risk getting the virus.
When we stand together, we’re stronger together. Tonight at 7, join Brigham Health in saluting all essential personnel, across Boston and beyond, with a collective round of applause from your home. We all have a role to play, and we cannot do this alone. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/8pAJHLEygQ
— Brigham and Women's (@BrighamWomens) April 3, 2020
“Individuals around the world have been showing their support with the simple gesture from the confines of their home. Now it’s our turn Massachusetts—from the Berkshires to Boston, let’s come together as a Commonwealth on Friday at 7PM (and every Friday after that) to rally and cheer for our heroes,” hosts Corey Dinopoulos and Peggy McGowan Gaide wrote on the Facebook event page.