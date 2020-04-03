BOSTON (CBS) –With the sports world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes around the country are finding new ways to stay in shape. Add Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown to that group.
Brown is a ridiculous athletic specimen, and showed off some truly explosive moves during his breakout 2019-20 season. But the Celtics haven’t played in three weeks, and with the team’s practice facility and gyms everywhere closed until further notice, it’s a little tough to maintain that peak physical form.
But Brown is doing his best from the comfort of his own home, with a little help from his grandfather:
Jaylen Brown and his grandfather are getting creative with his at-home workouts. pic.twitter.com/VWay4HBckt
We’re tired just watching that. (But that says more about us than Jaylen.) Stairs are a decent workout on their own, but adding a little boxing to the mix is a nice touch.
Brown was having a career-year for Boston, with the 23-year-old averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over his 50 games. He earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors twice this season.
No one knows when the NBA will return to action this season, or if it will at all. But if it does, it looks like Brown won’t need too much time to get back into game shape.