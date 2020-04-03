WrestleMania 36 Picks: Drew McIntyre Faces Brock Lesnar For WWE ChampionshipCoronavirus forced WWE to pre-record WrestleMania 36, which will air over two nights without fans in the stands, but with plenty of excitement in the ring.

Jaylen Brown Gets Creative With His Workout During NBA's Coronavirus HiatusWith the sports world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes around the country are finding new ways to stay in shape. Add Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown to that group.

'The Past Four Years Have Been A Learning Process For Me': Monica Puig Discusses Her Career, World Team Tennis Event On CBSThe 26-year-old says that all of the attention she garnered after her 2016 Olympics win was tough to handle, but she feels like she has found her self motivation again.

Brian Burke Revisits Joe Thornton Trade, Says Boston Took Worse OfferThe impossible has happened. The Joe Thornton trade has somehow become even worse than we all already knew it to be.

Tom Brady To Debut 'Warm Weather Tom' On Howard Stern ShowHave you ever watched or listened to a press conference or interview of Tom Brady and wished that the superstar quarterback was getting asked some better questions? Your wish will soon be coming true.