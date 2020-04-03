BOSTON (CBS) – Friday morning started off with a lot of green on the weather radar. Steady showers have taken over Massachusetts and they won’t let up through the rest of the day.
Most will get near an inch of rain with higher totals right along the coast (1.5”+ possible). Worcester County will see a good dose as well but there will be a quick drop-off in rain totals for those farther west.
Peak gusts of 40+mph were recorded on Nantucket early on Friday. Gusts will continue through the early afternoon with 60 mph potential from Cape Ann to Cape Cod. This will likely lead to damage reports and power outages.
A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through 10 a.m. Large waves coupled with the Friday morning high tide cycle will lead to flooding in low laying areas and potentially some road closures at the shoreline. Those with property or the need to travel by the water need to take note of this.
While the rain and wind intensity starts to subside on Friday night, Saturday will remain drizzly and cloudy. The pick of the weekend is Sunday with more sunshine and the 60’s return Monday! There’s more to look forward to in the coming days.