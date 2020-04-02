



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is moving his family to a new city in a new state during very strange times in America. Fortunately for Tom, he’s got a friend who’s able to help him out.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times and “The JP Show,” the Brady Bunch has made its way to Tampa and will be living for the foreseeable future in a mansion owned by Derek Jeter.

Can confirm #GoBucs QB Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa and will be residing at the Davis Islands mansion built by Yankees HOF SS Derek Jeter. The move to Tampa Bay is official. https://t.co/7kgBVfMpas — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 2, 2020

Construction on the $7.7 million home was completed in January 2011. Reports at the time said it is a 32,700 square foot home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also has a dock for boats, a stunning pool, and prime waterfront location. It’s about a 6-mile drive to the Buccaneers’ facility, where Brady will report to work whenever NFL buildings open.

Jeter spent time in Tampa during spring training in his playing days (he retired in 2014) and in retirement. Yet his post-retirement move to become an owner of the Marlins led him to Miami, thus making his Tampa mansion available to any uber-rich athletes who happen to be in need of a place to stay after leaving the Patriots following a 20-year career in New England.

Last week, in a Boston Globe story detailing how Brady might find life in Tampa to suit his lifestyle, former NFL tight end Anthony Becht told Nora Princiotti that Davis Island could be an ideal spot for Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and kids.

“I can see [Brady] living in Davis Island, where Jeter lives. You can rent a nice house on Davis Island,” Becht told the GLobe. “A lot of guys that kind of come in short term but money isn’t an issue, that’s kind of where they go, into there, and they rent a home and they have all the amenities you’re kind of looking for around the water and stuff.”

Suffice it to say, thanks to some help from Derek Jeter, Brady found a “nice” home to rent.