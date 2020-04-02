Tom Brady Makes Buccaneers Super Bowl Goals Clear In Instagram PostThe Buccaneers are hoping that Tom Brady changes everything. And the quarterback appears to be equally as optimistic.

Al Horford Donates $500,000 Toward Coronavirus Relief Everywhere He's Played BasketballThere is a lot of debate about Al Horford the basketball player. But there is no debate about Al Horford the person. He is a solid dude all around.

Lack Of Baseball Isn't Silencing Fenway Park Organist Josh KantorThere was no baseball at Fenway Park on Thursday. But Fenway organist Josh Kantor is bringing fans a daily dose of baseball in this sports-less world.

James White Has Finally Watched Super Bowl LISomehow, James White says he never really watched the game. That was until he and most of America went into quarantine, where replays of many of these games are being aired regularly on various networks.

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Preview: Wide ReceiversThe Patriots could use a young receiver or two, and there are plenty of talented pass-catchers in this year's draft.