BOSTON (CBS) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a Super Bowl in 2002. They have not won a single playoff game since then. They’ve only made the playoffs twice in the last 17 years.
That’s not great. But they’re hoping that Tom Brady changes everything. And the quarterback appears to be equally as optimistic.
Brady, who has won 27 playoff games since 2002 and 30 playoff games in his career, shared a quick photo on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon. Apparently now settled into his new digs in Tampa, Brady is ready to get to work and “make this shirt outdated.”
The shirt was a TB12 “6” shirt, which obviously celebrates his six Super Bowl victories.
Brady has been wearing his heart on his sleeve (in the form of Super Bowl goals on his chest) for quite some time. After beating the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX to earn his first Super Bowl in a decade and his fourth Super Bowl overall, Brady showed up at Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day while sporting a massive stenciled “5” on his chest.
The message there was clear. He’d end up winning No. 5 in 2016, and then No. 6 for good measure in 2018.
It’s been a decent run for the kid out of San Mateo. But, as usual, the man wants more.